Assistant Commissioner Reviews Control Price List At Vegetable Market In Sibi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Assistant Commissioner reviews control price list at vegetable market in Sibi

Assistant Commissioner along with Chairman Price Control Committee Sibi, Inayatullah Kasi, paid a surprise visit to Vegetable Market and reviewed the official price list of edible items at Sibi Bazaar on Monday on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Baazi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner along with Chairman Price Control Committee Sibi, Inayatullah Kasi, paid a surprise visit to Vegetable Market and reviewed the official price list of edible items at Sibi Bazaar on Monday on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Sibi Dr Yasir Khan Baazi.

Assistant Commissioner warned profiteers that any shopkeeper found in selling substandard food items in violation of government price list should be fined heavily and their shops would be sealed and later would be sent to jail under legal processes.

He said it was a pity status that they did not learn anything from the menace of the coronavirus and did not care about the greatness of this blessed month, adding that measures would be taken to check the markets on regular basis by Levies force and the relevant department to ensure implementation of the government control price lists for controlling artificial inflation.

