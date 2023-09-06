Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Rural Cracks Down On LPG Cylinder Outlet Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Assistant Commissioner Rural cracks down on LPG cylinder outlet violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :In a crackdown on LPG cylinder outlet violators, Assistant Commissioner Rural sealed a shop and arrested the owner for selling cylinders at inflated prices.

The action was taken on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, an ICT spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural visited various areas of the Rural Sub-Division and inspected the LPG cylinder outlets.

He found that many outlets were selling cylinders at prices higher than the government-set rates.

He also found that some outlets were involved in the illegal canning of LPG cylinders.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural ordered the sealing of the shop that was selling cylinders at inflated prices. The owner of the shop was arrested and transferred to the police station.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural also issued warnings to other violators to comply with the government rates or face legal action.

The crackdown by the Assistant Commissioner Rural has sent a strong message to LPG cylinder outlet owners that they will not be tolerated if they violate the law.

The action is also likely to help prevent illegal canning of LPG cylinders, which is a safety hazard.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Police Station Government

Recent Stories

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate chan ..

COP28 delegation highlights impact of climate change on displaced communities in ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Represent ..

UAE Foreign Minister receives EU Special Representative for the Gulf

2 minutes ago
 US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliate ..

US clarifies issue of visa denial to PTI affiliated its Pakistani citizens

54 minutes ago
 CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for car ..

CIFTIS 2023 highlights China&#039;s action for carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memori ..

Caretaker PM lays floral wreath at martyrs' memorial in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

4 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

12 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan