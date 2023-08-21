Assistant Commissioner Sadar cracks down on price Gouging, Imposes fines, Issues warnings

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Sub-Division undertook an extensive tour of various localities within the jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Sub-Division undertook an extensive tour of various localities within the jurisdiction.

Notably, the Assistant Commissioner meticulously examined establishments such as Fruit/Vegetable Shops, Milk Shops, Meat Shops, Cash & Carry outlets, and Naan Shops in the G-13/2 area.

During this inspection, the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Sub-division mandated the conspicuous display of prices and rate lists for essential commodities.

In a bid to curb unjustified price increases, Assistant Commissioner Sadar took decisive action by imposing fines on two shopkeepers and issuing stern warnings to others found guilty of hiking prices.