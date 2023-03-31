UrduPoint.com

Assistant Commissioner Seals Illegal Oil Warehouse In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 08:19 PM

On the special instructions of District Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch and public complaint, Assistant Commissioner (City) Quetta Atta-ul Maneem raided a warehouse of ghee (Oil) on Sirki Road and sealed it for non-supply of documents

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner (City) Quetta Atta-ul Maneem said that the district administration would take action against the hoarders without discrimination, in this regard, no one would be allowed to store food items and create problems for the publicHe said that strict action was being taken against hoarders while in the month of Mubarak, people would not be oppressed by storing food items.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner (City) Quetta Atta-ul Maneem said that the district administration would take action against the hoarders without discrimination, in this regard, no one would be allowed to store food items and create problems for the publicHe said that strict action was being taken against hoarders while in the month of Mubarak, people would not be oppressed by storing food items.

In this regard, the district administration will take strict action against hoarding for provision of facilities to people in the month of Ramadan, he said.

