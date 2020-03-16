- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Assistant Commissioner Sialkot raids godown, recovers 7200 illegally stored surgical masks
Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Raids Godown, Recovers 7200 Illegally Stored Surgical Masks
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:32 PM
Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool raided a private godown and recovered 7200 illegally stored surgical masks, here on Monday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool raided a private godown and recovered 7200 illegally stored surgical masks, here on Monday.
She said that a crackdown has been started in Sialkot following the complaints of shortage of surgical masks and sanitizers.