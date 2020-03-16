Assistant Commissioner Sialkot raids godown, recovers 7200 illegally stored surgical masks

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool raided a private godown and recovered 7200 illegally stored surgical masks, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool raided a private godown and recovered 7200 illegally stored surgical masks, here on Monday.

She said that a crackdown has been started in Sialkot following the complaints of shortage of surgical masks and sanitizers.