Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Raids Godown, Recovers 7200 Illegally Stored Surgical Masks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:32 PM

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot raids godown, recovers 7200 illegally stored surgical masks

Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool raided a private godown and recovered 7200 illegally stored surgical masks, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbool raided a private godown and recovered 7200 illegally stored surgical masks, here on Monday.

She said that a crackdown has been started in Sialkot following the complaints of shortage of surgical masks and sanitizers.

