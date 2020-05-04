Assistant Commissioner Sukkur urges masses to avoid violation of lock down

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :District administration have arrested 19 shopkeepers and sealed their shops over violations of lockdown across the district on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Mirza Waleed Baig conducted raids at different markets of Sukkur and found 19 shopkeepers involved in violations of lockdown.

The shopkeepers not only violated lockdown orders but also failed to apply preventive measures.

AC Mirza urged masses to avoid violation of lockdown and apply preventive measures to protect themselves from the Covid-19.