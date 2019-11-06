Assistant Commissioner takes action against illegal medical stores in Chaman

Levies force along with health department personnel took action against fake medical stores and quack doctors and sealed several medical stores in Chaman area of Killa Abdulla district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Levies force along with health department personnel took action against fake medical stores and quack doctors and sealed several medical stores in Chaman area of Killa Abdulla district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah, Bashir Ahmed, Levies Force team along with Drug Inspector Muhammad Akhtar led by Assistant Commissioner Chaman Yasir Iqbal Dashti conducted operation against illegal medical stores and fake doctors at respective areas of Chaman.

They sealed several illegal medical stores including quack clinics and registered cases against owners of medical stores in order to ensure standard medicines in the areas aiming to betterment of public health.

Assistant Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti said practical measures were being taken to eliminate fake medicines business and quack doctors who were playing with public lives in the area,stern action would be taken against those involved in such heinous crimes.

He said crackdown would be continued against illegal medical stores and false doctors, saying that it was also responsibility of doctors to guide people against menace of substandard medicines and illegal doctors so that the people could not go to clinic of quack doctors for treatments.

Yasir Iqbal also urged people to cooperate with local administrations against fake medical stores in order to eradicate substandard medicines and quack clinics from the area for interest of the health sector.