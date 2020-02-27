Assistant Commissioner takes actions against respiratory masks profiteers, hoarders in Quetta

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Quetta Nida Kazami took action against those medical stores and hoarders involved in selling respiratory masks in black here, after official reports of confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in the country

Nida Kazmi along with her team conducted raid at various medical stores,markets and seized masks in huge quantity and apprehended several profiteers and hoarders for selling masks on double prices, said press release issued here.

She said no compromise would be made on price of mask and directed president of Medical Store Association (MSA) on the occasion to discourage hoarders and to ensure standard price of mouth masks during selling them in their medical stores in Quetta for facilities of public.

Nida Kazmi also warned the medial owners that if the medical stores founded in violation of law, strict action would be taken against them.

However, medical stores were selling respiratory masks on price of 20 to 25 rupees despite its normal price of 5 rupees and its demands had been increased after confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in the country.

In this regard, local administration took notice of shortage and price hike of masks in Quetta.