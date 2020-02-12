Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta directs to expedite work at THQ hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta Wednesday directed the officials to expedite ongoing work of construction of emergency block at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kahuta, keeping in view its standard.

According to a handout issued here ,the AC during his visit to THQ hospital carried out inspection of different departments and wards and checked the availability of medicines and condition of medical equipment installed in the hospital.

He said that the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He also took round of different wards of the hospital and inquired after health of the patients.