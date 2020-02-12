UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta Directs To Expedite Work At THQ Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta directs to expedite work at THQ hospital

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta Wednesday directed the officials to expedite ongoing work of construction of emergency block at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kahuta, keeping in view its standard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Kahuta Wednesday directed the officials to expedite ongoing work of construction of emergency block at Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kahuta, keeping in view its standard.

According to a handout issued here ,the AC during his visit to THQ hospital carried out inspection of different departments and wards and checked the availability of medicines and condition of medical equipment installed in the hospital.

He said that the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He also took round of different wards of the hospital and inquired after health of the patients.

Related Topics

Visit Kahuta All Government

Recent Stories

Spring plantation campaign reviewed in Lahore

1 minute ago

Four drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Pope Francis Rejects Calls From Amazon Bishops to ..

1 minute ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah orders preparation of new traf ..

6 minutes ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

31 minutes ago

India is endangering regional peace: Basit

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.