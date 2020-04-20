Assistant Commissioner visit screening point in Chakdhara

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai made inspection of screening point Chakdara as well as entrance point Chakdara regarding checking of screening process of individuals and their data recording process etc

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai made inspection of screening point Chakdara as well as entrance point Chakdara regarding checking of screening process of individuals and their data recording process etc.

During the inspection, he expressed satisfaction and issued direction for improvement towards their own safeties for preventing themselves from COVID-19 virus as well.