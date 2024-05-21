Assistant Commissioner visited new vegetable and fruit market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot, Anum Babar visited new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad road early in the morning.

According to a spokesperson,Assistant Commissioner (AC) reviewed the auction procedure in the vegetable market and also inspected the ‘Kisan Platform’.

AC directed the Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik present on the spot to take immediate steps to improve the sanitation arrangements in the market and the facilities provided to the farmers.

She inquired about the ongoing development works and administrative affairs in the market from the Secretary Market Committee and issued instructions to resolve the problems.