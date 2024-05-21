Assistant Commissioner Visited New Vegetable And Fruit Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot, Anum Babar visited new vegetable and fruit market Aimenabad road early in the morning.
According to a spokesperson,Assistant Commissioner (AC) reviewed the auction procedure in the vegetable market and also inspected the ‘Kisan Platform’.
AC directed the Secretary Market Committee Abdullah Malik present on the spot to take immediate steps to improve the sanitation arrangements in the market and the facilities provided to the farmers.
She inquired about the ongoing development works and administrative affairs in the market from the Secretary Market Committee and issued instructions to resolve the problems.
Recent Stories
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice meets the delegation of Minorities12 minutes ago
-
DPS branch to be set up in FDA City: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Violation of traffic rules not be tolerated at all: CTO12 minutes ago
-
Govt to bring reforms in key areas to provide relief to masses: Energy minister22 minutes ago
-
DC for action against the illegal gas decanting22 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts stressed to control menace of drug addiction22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 285,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to highlight art, culture of Faisalabad: Dr Khuram Tariq32 minutes ago
-
Four robbery gangs busted52 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi59 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call:1 hour ago
-
Food points fined over violations:1 hour ago