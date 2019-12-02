UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner Visits Bhitai Hospital

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui visited Bhitai Hospital Latifabad on Monday

According to details on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui paid a surprise visit of Bhital Hospital, where RMO of the Hospital Dr Qadeer Mahar apprised him about treatment and necessary medicines being provided to the patients admitted in hospital.

The assistant commissioner, on the occasion also visited different wards of the hospital and inspected daily attendance of doctors,reviewed the cleanliness drive and other facilities were provided to the patients.

The assistant commissioner while expressing satisfaction over his visit said that district administration was striving to ensure better health facilities to the patients admitted in hospitals.

