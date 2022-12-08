UrduPoint.com

Assistant Commissioner Visits BHU

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022

Assistant Commissioner visits BHU

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah in line with directives of deputy commissioner on Thursday paid a visit to Basic Health Unit BHU Dabbara and checked cleanliness position, basic medicines availability and attendance of the staff.

He also inspected a fixed site for polio vaccination and inquired about arrangements for provision of polio drops to children aged upto five years.

Later, he also paid a visit to a flour mill and checked the quality of the flour and distribution process.

On the occasion, the AC issued necessary instructions for further improvement.

The same day, Amin Ullah also visited an Annual Development Programme (ADP) scheme which was aimed at laying pipelines for provision of drinking water to residents.

He directed the relevant officials to expedite work on the project in order to complete it within the stipulated time.

He issued necessary instructions to the executing agency and that district administration was committed to providing quality services to people and no compromise would be made on work quality.

