Assistant Commissioner Visits Civil Hospital Bhag
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) On the Special directive of Deputy Commissioner Karachi, Assistant Commissioner Bhag Naveed Ahmed Baloch on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Bhag and got detailed information about the medical facilities provided to the public.
During his visit, he also checked the attendance register of doctors and paramedical staff, the status of medicines, the records of patients coming to the hospital daily and also reviewed other facilities.
While appreciating the presence of all the staff, the AC said that it was satisfying to see your service as you came here and you would continue to perform your services in the same spirit and fulfill the responsibilities that the government has assigned to you.
He said that the government was paying special attention to respective government hospitals to provide health facilities to the public in the areas.
He said that district administration was also trying to solve issues of people including health and education under limited resources.
The AC said that no compromise would be made on the negligence of paramedical staff and they should ensure their attendance in the hospital for provision of treatment facilities to patients.
