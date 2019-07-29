UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner Visits Dir Bazaar, Checks Prices Of Edibles

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:24 PM

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, the Under-Training (UT), Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dir, Syed Hamad Haider paid a surprise visit to Dir Bazaar and checked the prices of edibles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper, the Under-Training (UT), Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dir, Syed Hamad Haider paid a surprise visit to Dir Bazaar and checked the prices of edibles.

During the visit, he also directed the drivers to follow traffic laws and otherwise in case of any violation, stern action would be taken against them.

He further directed the interrupted flow of traffic so the people, not face any kind of difficulty.

