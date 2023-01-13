UrduPoint.com

Assistant Commissioner Visits Flour Sale Point

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Samundri Assistant Commissioner Aleeza Rehan paid a surprise visit to 'Sasta Atta' sale point at Gojra Road, on Friday.

She checked record of sale of flour and talked to people about availability of the commodity.

She was told that 3,600 flour bags of 10-kg were sold out at the rate of Rs 648 per bag at the sale point on Friday.

The AC said that sufficient stock of wheat flour was available in the tehsil, which was being supplied at all notified shops and trucking points.

