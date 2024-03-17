Assistant Commissioner Visits Market As Common Man
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In order to control over pricing and profiteering district management of Hyderabad has devised a new strategy.
Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza visited Lajpat road market pretending himself as a common man and purchased household items.
He used a motorbike instead of an official vehicle and inquired about the prices of vegetables, meat, and fruits.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President attends funeral prayers of Shaheed officers, resolves to wipe out terrorism22 minutes ago
-
Renovation of Bahawalpur’s civil hospital underway42 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city52 minutes ago
-
Gas pipeline gets leakage in Bahawalpur52 minutes ago
-
Youth dies, another hurt in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Meeting between PTI founder, CM KP focused on 'important political matters': Barrister Saif11 hours ago
-
Attock Police apprehend two proclaimed offenders in separate cases13 hours ago
-
President daughter Aseefa Bibi visits ancestral graveyard13 hours ago
-
HESCO officials arrested in Rs90 million scam remanded to jail13 hours ago
-
14 eateries fined Rs 216,000 over violations13 hours ago
-
FM reaffirms resolve to bolster ties with Turkey13 hours ago
-
28 candidates submits nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab14 hours ago