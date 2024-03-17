Open Menu

Assistant Commissioner Visits Market As Common Man

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Assistant Commissioner visits market as common man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In order to control over pricing and profiteering district management of Hyderabad has devised a new strategy.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza visited Lajpat road market pretending himself as a common man and purchased household items.

He used a motorbike instead of an official vehicle and inquired about the prices of vegetables, meat, and fruits.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Road Vehicle Hyderabad Man Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

11 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

12 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

14 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

14 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

14 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

14 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

14 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

14 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan