Assistant Commissioner visits market as common man

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In order to control over pricing and profiteering district management of Hyderabad has devised a new strategy.

Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza visited Lajpat road market pretending himself as a common man and purchased household items.

He used a motorbike instead of an official vehicle and inquired about the prices of vegetables, meat, and fruits.

APP/nsm