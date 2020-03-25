UrduPoint.com
Assistant Commissioner Visits PARS Quarantine Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool visited the quarantine center at PARS campus Jhang road and checked the necessary arrangements made for pilgrims came from Taftan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool visited the quarantine center at PARS campus Jhang road and checked the necessary arrangements made for pilgrims came from Taftan.

He checked the distribution of food and other essential items to pilgrims and directed the staff to perform their duty vigilantly.

He also checked the health camp and presence of civil defence volunteers at their points.

More Stories From Pakistan

