Assistant Commissioner Visits Quarantine Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:04 PM

Assistant Commissioner visits quarantine center

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool visited the Quarantine Centre at Postgraduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road and checked the necessary arrangements made for pilgrims (Zaireen) coming from Iran via Taftan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool visited the Quarantine Centre at Postgraduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Jhang Road and checked the necessary arrangements made for pilgrims (Zaireen) coming from Iran via Taftan.

He checked distribution of food and other essential items among them and directed the staff to perform their duty vigilantly.

He also checked the health camp and presence of civil defense volunteers at their points.

He directed the administration of quarantine center to ensure provision of daily-use items to the pilgrims in addition to maintaining social distancing between them.

Later, the AC also visited Metro Cash & Carry and checked sale of daily use items according to the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also directed the management of the super store to ensure implementation of the government instructions and adopt preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic.

