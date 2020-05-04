UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assistant Commissioner Visits Quarantine Centre PARS Jhang Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Assistant Commissioner visits quarantine centre PARS Jhang Road

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool visited Quarantine Centre PARS Jhang Road and reviewed arrangements and facilities provided to the inmates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool visited Quarantine Centre PARS Jhang Road and reviewed arrangements and facilities provided to the inmates.

He also met foreign passengers housed in Qasim Hall of Quarantine Centre and inquired about their health and other problems in the centre.

On this occasion, he said the government was striving hard to provide maximum facilities at quarantine centres for early recovery of corona suspects/patients.

The AC also checked security of the centre and assured the inmates for early redressal of their problems and hardships.

Meanwhile, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari also visited quarantine centre GC University new campus and checked medical facilities being provided to Zaireen, Tableeghi and foreign passengers housed there.

Related Topics

Road Jhang Government

Recent Stories

English FA bracing for long spell without fans

57 seconds ago

Study reveals link between ADHD and sleeping disor ..

1 minute ago

Reports on Coup Attempt in Qatar False - Foreign M ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Municipality & Planning launches digital pay ..

18 minutes ago

PMNH offers 300,000 objects from natural history o ..

1 minute ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 195 point ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.