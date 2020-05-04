Assistant Commissioner visits quarantine centre PARS Jhang Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool visited Quarantine Centre PARS Jhang Road and reviewed arrangements and facilities provided to the inmates.

He also met foreign passengers housed in Qasim Hall of Quarantine Centre and inquired about their health and other problems in the centre.

On this occasion, he said the government was striving hard to provide maximum facilities at quarantine centres for early recovery of corona suspects/patients.

The AC also checked security of the centre and assured the inmates for early redressal of their problems and hardships.

Meanwhile, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari also visited quarantine centre GC University new campus and checked medical facilities being provided to Zaireen, Tableeghi and foreign passengers housed there.