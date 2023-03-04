Assistant Commissioner visits Rescue Station Laachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Laachi, Khola Tariq Saturday visited Rescue 1122 Station Laachi and acquired a briefing about operational matters of the station.

According to the Rescue 1122 Spokesman, Assistant Commissioner was briefed about available fire extinguishing equipment, ambulances and fire fighting vehicles.

She was informed that all the necessary equipment and vehicles are available in the station to cope with any emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Khola Tariq appreciated the professionalism of rescue 1122 staff and assured cooperation and assistance to them. She said that the issues of Shakar Darra staff rescue have been resolved and they would be provided potable water next week.