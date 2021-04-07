Assistant Commissioners check coronavirus SOPs at markets, public places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial, Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils of Bahawalpur district visited markets, public places and transport to inspect the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

They directed people to wear masks when visiting markets and public places. Shops that remained open after 6 pm were sealed. Secretary Regional Transport Authority visited bus and wagon stands to inspect the situation of coronavirus SOPs.