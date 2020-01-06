UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assistant Commissioners Directed To Remove Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Assistant Commissioners directed to remove encroachments

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has cautioned all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) while directing them to remove all encroachments in all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has cautioned all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) while directing them to remove all encroachments in all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

He stated this while presiding over a fortnightly meeting at a committee room of his office on Monday to review the progress of revenue officers.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur including ACs that they should ensure removal of encroachments on military road, airport road and all other roads of the Sukkur city.

Related Topics

Road Sukkur Progress Khairpur Ghotki All Airport

Recent Stories

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

49 minutes ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

1 hour ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.