Assistant Commissioners directed to remove encroachments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has cautioned all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) while directing them to remove all encroachments in all cities and towns in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

He stated this while presiding over a fortnightly meeting at a committee room of his office on Monday to review the progress of revenue officers.

The commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur including ACs that they should ensure removal of encroachments on military road, airport road and all other roads of the Sukkur city.