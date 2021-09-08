Assistant commissioners inspect anti-dengue measures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue campaign, initiated by the district administration, has been intensified in various parts of the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha Tuesday visited E Block of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase-6, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and also issued warning to some house owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises.

He checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed in the area.

Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed visited Union Council 94 and inspected anti-dengue arrangement. He reviewed the working of dengue staff.

Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari inspected anti-dengue arrangements at UC-36 Madina Town and issued warning to three house-owners.