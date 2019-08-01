UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Assistant Commissioners Lahore To Ensure Facilities At Animal Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Assistant commissioners Lahore to ensure facilities at animal markets

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has issued instructions to assistant commissioners to personally visit all sacrificial animals markets to ensure cleanliness and disposal of rainwater to facilitate purchasers and sellers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has issued instructions to assistant commissioners to personally visit all sacrificial animals markets to ensure cleanliness and disposal of rainwater to facilitate purchasers and sellers.

In a circular, the DC also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (LMC), the livestock department and traffic police to enhance personnel deployment in markets. She said that seven animal selling markets were established in the city.

She advised to make electricity arrangements in a proper manner to avoid even a single incident of electrocution in animal markets. She said keeping in view the increasing number of animals, the area of markets must be enhanced to bring comfort for sellers and purchasers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Company Visit Traffic Market All

Recent Stories

Secretary sports Punjab, SBP DG plant saplings

48 seconds ago

Excise Motor branch collects Rs 26 mln additional ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan Badminton Federation to send Mahoor Shahz ..

52 seconds ago

Ready to host next Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Wor ..

54 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways to run Hazara, Fareed express un ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Minister inaugurates KPRA facilitation cen ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.