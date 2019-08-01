Assistant Commissioners Lahore To Ensure Facilities At Animal Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:30 PM
Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has issued instructions to assistant commissioners to personally visit all sacrificial animals markets to ensure cleanliness and disposal of rainwater to facilitate purchasers and sellers
In a circular, the DC also directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation (LMC), the livestock department and traffic police to enhance personnel deployment in markets. She said that seven animal selling markets were established in the city.
She advised to make electricity arrangements in a proper manner to avoid even a single incident of electrocution in animal markets. She said keeping in view the increasing number of animals, the area of markets must be enhanced to bring comfort for sellers and purchasers.