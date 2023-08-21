Open Menu

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign To Combat Begging Menace In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign to Combat Begging Menace in Islamabad

In a determined effort to address the issue of begging, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have embarked on a rigorous operation within their jurisdictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :In a determined effort to address the issue of begging, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have embarked on a rigorous operation within their jurisdictions.

This endeavour comes under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, marking a significant step towards curbing this pervasive challenge.

Talking to APP about the issue Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday said, this steadfast approach reflects a collective determination to bring about meaningful change and tackle the persistent issue of begging in the region.

In a recent development, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat apprehended eight beggars. Among those apprehended, the focus remained on detaining professional beggars who were subsequently transferred to local police stations for further processing.

In a compassionate move, the minors found among the beggars were directed towards the Edhi Center, ensuring their welfare and proper care.

Importantly, it is imperative to highlight that the campaign against begging, led by the Assistant Commissioners, continues to unfold as a daily commitment.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

52 minutes ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

52 minutes ago
 Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Z ..

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

52 minutes ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

52 minutes ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

52 minutes ago
 Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

1 hour ago
Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

1 hour ago
 CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

1 hour ago
 Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers ..

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

1 hour ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

1 hour ago
 England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been ..

England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been at Women's World Cup final

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan