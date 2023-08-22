Open Menu

Assistant Commissioners Launch Campaign To Combat Begging Menace In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :In a determined effort to address the issue of begging, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have embarked on a rigorous operation within their jurisdictions.

This endeavour comes under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, marking a significant step towards curbing this pervasive challenge.

Talking to APP about the issue Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday said, this steadfast approach reflects a collective determination to bring about meaningful change and tackle the persistent issue of begging in the region.

In a recent development, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat apprehended eight beggars. Among those apprehended, the focus remained on detaining professional beggars who were subsequently transferred to local police stations for further processing.

In a compassionate move, the minors found among the beggars were directed towards the Edhi Center, ensuring their welfare and proper care.

Importantly, it is imperative to highlight that the campaign against begging, led by the Assistant Commissioners, continues to unfold as a daily commitment.

