Assistant Commissioner's Wife, Son Test Positive For COVID-19

Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:04 PM

The wife and a son of the Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Sayed Ammar Hussain Rizvi have tested novel coronavirus positive here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The wife and a son of the Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Sayed Ammar Hussain Rizvi have tested novel coronavirus positive here on Friday.

The samples of four family members of Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad, district Matiari have been taken by health authorities after he was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday. Of them wife and 10 year old son have been tested novel coronavirus positive while a son and a daughter were tested negative.

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Ghulam Haider Chandio has confirmed that two family members of Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad were tested COVID-19 positive and are being quarantined at house located in Latifabad area of Hyderabad.

The Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad, Sayed Ammar Hussain Rizvi was actively taking part in relief activities including distribution of ration, execution of government orders and coordination which involves meetings, field visits and travel before he was tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the District Administration has asked the District Health Officer for taking possible precautionary measures for containing COVID-19 from spreading further.

The Names of 26 officers including Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, ADCs, DHO, all Assistant Commissioners and officers of district administration, police, Health, Revenue, Sindh Information and other relevant departments were sent to health authorities for their possible screening as they had attended the meeting with Governor Sindh during his visit to district Matiari on April 22.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail after his visit to Hyderabad, Matiari and other districts had been tested COVID-19 positive and is in self-isolation at his residence at Karachi.

