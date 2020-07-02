Assistant Director FDA suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja suspended Assistant Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar over negligence.

According to a notification issued here Thursday, the services of the officer have been placedon the disposal of Director Admin Wasa.

Meanwhile, DG FDA also assigns additional responsibilities of checking status of private housing schemes to Director Admin Wasa Shoaib Rasheed.