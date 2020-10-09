UrduPoint.com
Assistant Director Land Record Transferred On Lawyers' Protest, Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:48 PM

Assistant Director Land Record transferred on lawyers' protest, public complaints

Director General Land Record Punjab has transferred the Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) Muzaffargarh Ijaz Lashari and posted Zahid Iqbal as the new ADLR on public complaints and lawyers' protest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Land Record Punjab has transferred the Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) Muzaffargarh Ijaz Lashari and posted Zahid Iqbal as the new ADLR on public complaints and lawyers' protest.

The development came after district bar Muzaffargarh boyotted courts on Friday in protest against attitude of the former ADLR.

It may be noted that Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen had earlier sent a letter to DG Land Record seeking the ADLR replacement by some other official citing public complaints and his absence from duty for over a week.

