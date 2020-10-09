Assistant Director Land Record transferred on lawyers' protest, public complaints

Director General Land Record Punjab has transferred the Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR) Muzaffargarh Ijaz Lashari and posted Zahid Iqbal as the new ADLR on public complaints and lawyers' protest

The development came after district bar Muzaffargarh boyotted courts on Friday in protest against attitude of the former ADLR.

It may be noted that Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen had earlier sent a letter to DG Land Record seeking the ADLR replacement by some other official citing public complaints and his absence from duty for over a week.