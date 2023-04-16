UrduPoint.com

Assistant Food Controller Crackdown Against Profiteers In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Food Controller, Qazi Bilal Ahmad, Sunday conducted a crackdown in Mangal, Qalandarabad, Abbottabad, and other areas, against meat and vegetable vendors and imposed heavy fines for profiteering.

During the checking of various shops, the rate list for meat and vegetables was not displayed prominently and strict warnings were given to hang it in a visible place.

While talking to the people on the occasion Qazi Bilal Ahmed said that in the month of Ramazan, illegal profiteering is not tolerable, we have issued directives to the vendors to sell food items according to the government rate list otherwise face strict action.

He also warned Chicken sellers in Mangal Qalandarabad and its surrounding areas to sell live chickens at government rates, If any complaints of selling chicken meat from any unauthorized places would be received, strict action would be taken.

Assistant Food Controller said that during the month of Ramazan, shopkeepers should provide relief to citizens, in case of any complaint, citizens should contact the District Food Controller, Abbottabad.

