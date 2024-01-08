Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

Assistant Food Controller Kohat Mr Gulab Gul on Monday visited different markets under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, to assess the costs and inventories of wheat, sugar, and urea

This time, inspections were also conducted at the other food stores and the bakery production plants. On this occasion, he strictly instructed wholesale dealers and traders not to hoard. During the inspection, he penalized shopkeepers for dirty work and price list infractions.

