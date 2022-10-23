Assistant food controller visits vegetable, fruit market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items to people at affordable prices.

As part of these efforts, Assistant Food Controller Chaudhry Khaliq along with officials of the agriculture department paid a visit to the vegetable and fruit market Ratta Kulachi and checked the prices of various fruits.

The visit was paid on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan in order to check artificial price hikes and ensure quality food items to the citizens.

During the visit, he met with the concerned staff of the market and directed them to ensure that fruit and vegetables are sold at officially prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging people.