Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq meets with Somali Education Minister

Riyadh,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq met Thursday with the Somali Minister of Education , Culture and Higher education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir.

During their meeting, they discussed Saudi-Somali cultural exchange and cooperation in libraries and the Arabic language.