Assistant Minister Of Culture Rakan Al-Touq Meets With Somali Education Minister
Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM
Riyadh,(UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq met Thursday with the Somali Minister of Education, Culture and Higher education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir.
During their meeting, they discussed Saudi-Somali cultural exchange and cooperation in libraries and the Arabic language.