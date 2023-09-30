Open Menu

Assistant Minister Of Culture Rakan Al-Touq Meets With Somali Education Minister

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Assistant Minister of Culture Rakan Al-Touq met Thursday with the Somali Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir

During their meeting, they discussed Saudi-Somali cultural exchange and cooperation in libraries and the Arabic language.

The meeting happened on the sidelines of the Riyadh International Book Fair 2023, held from September 28 to October 7, under the theme “An Inspiring Destination,” with the participation of several Somali intellectuals.

