Assistant police force to help building confidence: Minister

SARGODHA, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that setting up of assistant police force at police stations would help in building confidence of police in the general public.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Assistant Force at police lines sargodha, the minister said that purpose of setting up of assistant force was to make the police stations politics free and to bring police reforms so as friendly relationship could be built between police and general public.

On the occasion, DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said that assistant police force would provide better services to layman at police stations at distrust level.

He said that people would be provided guidance, friendly environment and to change the police culture at district level.

He said that at reception of every police station civilized and educated youth would be appointed, adding that Assistant Police Force would help in reducing distance between the police department and the layman.

Later, Provincial minister Ansar Majeed Niazi along with DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera pinned badges to 54 youth of Assistant Force.