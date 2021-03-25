UrduPoint.com
Assistant Prof Ishtiaq Ali Abro Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Assistant Prof of FG Public school Malir Cantt, Karachi, whose body was found from K B Feeder canal in Jhirk, Thatta district, on Wednesday night was laid to rest in a graveyard in Qasimabad here Thursday after postmortem at Liaquat University Hospital.

Shahid Abro, brother of deceased 36 years old Ishtiaq Ali Abro, an assistant professor, alleged that he was kidnapped and murdered.

According to him, his brother lived in Karachi and he arrived in Hyderabad on March 20.

He told that on the morning of March 21 Abro left his residence in Shahbaz Arcade in Qasimabad at around 9.

15 am.

The CCTV footage collected by the police show him walking on a road in Qasimabad on that day, he added.

He said the family contacted him over mobile phone at 10.30 am but the cell phone was switched off.

He added that they reported the matter to Hyderabad police which traced his last location based on his call data record (CDR) in Sindh University Employees Cooperative Housing Society in Jamshoro district.

The FIR of the missing Abro was lodged at Jamshoro police station on complaint of Tajamul Hussain Abro, brother, under section 365 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which pertained to kidnapping.

