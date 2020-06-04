Assistant professor dies of COVID-19

Another health expert, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood died of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to hospital sources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Another health expert, Assistant Professor of Anaesthesia at Services Hospital Dr Hafiz Maqsood died of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to hospital sources.

Official sources informed the media that the senior doctor had been on ventilator for few days, and on Thursday he passed away.

Meanwhile, 12 more doctors and seven paramedics were also diagnosed with COVID-19 at the Children's Hospital Lahore, which increased the number of coronavirus patients among health professionals to 47.