Assistant Secretary General of UNDP, Director of Regional Bureau for Asia & Pacific calls on Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that public institutions as well as private institutions have a key role in the welfare of the people in Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Secretary General of the United Nation Development Program (UNDP) and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific at the Governor's House Quetta.

Governor said that the efforts of international NGOs, especially the United Nations agencies, regarding the provision of education, health and clean water to the people in the urban and rural areas of the province were commendable.

He said that we urgently needed the help and guidance of international organizations to increase the capacity of officers in government institutions and to teach modern skills to the new generation.

On this occasion, Resident Representative UNDP Dr. Samuel Rizk, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan Ms. Van Nguyen (Ms. Van Nguyen),

Head of UNDP Sub-Office Balochistan Zulfiqar Durrani, Additional Chief Secretary Development Abdul Saboor Kakar, Provincial Secretary P&D Lal Jan Jafar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai were also present.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that various sectors of Balochistan, especially agriculture, minerals, livestock and fishing sectors need to be developed on modern lines, which need to be utilized.

He said that we could enhance the capacity to deal with natural disasters with the support of UNDP and other organizations of the United Nation.