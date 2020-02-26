Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) among three arrested in Faisalabad

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three persons, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on the charge of corruption, abuse of powers and illegal gratification from citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested three persons, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on the charge of corruption, abuse of powers and illegal gratification from citizens.

ACE spokesman said on Wednesday that Anti corruption team arrested police ASI Muhammad Hamza as he was wanted in a case of misappropriating 15000 Dirhams and Rs 43000 of a citizen.

The anti corruption teams also arrested Registrar Muharrar, Sumbal Sarfraz on corruption charges, while driver of Metropolitan Corporation Muhammad Haneef was caught red handed while receiving bribe from a vender against returning his confiscated cart.

These accused locked behind the bars and further investigation was in progress.