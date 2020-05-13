UrduPoint.com
Assistant Sub-Inspector Shot Dead By Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:33 PM

Assistant Sub-Inspector shot dead by proclaimed offenders

An assistant sub-inspector of Turkhanwala police station was shot dead by the proclaimed offenders in a police encounter last night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :An assistant sub-inspector of Turkhanwala police station was shot dead by the proclaimed offenders in a police encounter last night. According to a police spokesman, the police of Turkhanwala police station was informed that Javed, who was wanted in several other serious cases including murder and robbery, was present in the area along with his accomplices. The Assistant Sub-Inspector Malik Mumtaz Nathoka, Sub-Inspector Tahir Abbas and police personnel chased the vehicle of accused on seeing police party they opened fire as a result assistant sub-inspector Malik Mumtaz Nathoka died on the spot due to serious bullet injuries near Dhap Saree town.

As soon as the incident was reported, SHO Turkhanwala Tariq Irfan, DSP Sahiwal Fazal Abbas rushed to the spot. The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem. DPO Faisal Gulzar took notice of the incident and ordered the DSP Sahiwal Fazal Abbas that all resources should be used to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

