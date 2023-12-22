Assistant Superintendent among 16 jail officials suspended over torture video

Inspector General Prisons Usman Mehsud on Friday took notice of the torture of prisoners in Karak Jail and suspended 16 officials including Assistant Superintendent Alamgir Khan and ordered an inquiry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Inspector General Prisons Usman Mehsud on Friday took notice of the torture of prisoners in Karak Jail and suspended 16 officials including Assistant Superintendent Alamgir Khan and ordered an inquiry.

In the video of torture, two prisoners in Central Jail Karak were being tortured while lying down on the floor.

The video of Karak Jail went viral on social media.

In the video, the assistant superintendent of the jail was seen torturing the prisoners after recovering from ICE drugs.