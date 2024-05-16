Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Promoted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsood Khan Jadoon Thursday has been elevated to the position of Deputy Superintendent
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsood Khan Jadoon Thursday has been elevated to the position of Deputy Superintendent.
This decision was formally taken by the Departmental Promotion Committee during its meeting held in Peshawar.
The committee was convened to review promotions, upgradation to three Assistant Superintendents from different regions of the province, with Maqsood Khan Jadoon among them, securing the position of Deputy Superintendent.
Maqsood Khan Jadoon hailing from Neelay Pair Abbottabad has demonstrated his dedication and competence through his service in various jails across the district including District Jail Abbottabad and Mansehra.
This promotion marks another milestone in his career, underscoring his commitment to the administration of justice within the prison system.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors6 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers6 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held6 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault8 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 58 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget8 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam5 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills16 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green16 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong5 minutes ago