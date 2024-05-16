Open Menu

Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsood Khan Jadoon Thursday has been elevated to the position of Deputy Superintendent

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Assistant Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsood Khan Jadoon Thursday has been elevated to the position of Deputy Superintendent.

This decision was formally taken by the Departmental Promotion Committee during its meeting held in Peshawar.

The committee was convened to review promotions, upgradation to three Assistant Superintendents from different regions of the province, with Maqsood Khan Jadoon among them, securing the position of Deputy Superintendent.

Maqsood Khan Jadoon hailing from Neelay Pair Abbottabad has demonstrated his dedication and competence through his service in various jails across the district including District Jail Abbottabad and Mansehra.

This promotion marks another milestone in his career, underscoring his commitment to the administration of justice within the prison system.

