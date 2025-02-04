Assistant Superintendent Jail killed in Quetta firing

Assistant Superintendent Jail was killed in a firing incident near Jail Road, Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Assistant Superintendent Jail was killed in a firing incident near Jail Road, Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the officer identified as Qasim Raisani was going to jail when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him.

Police reached the site of incident for shifting the body to nearby hospital.

Police have started search operation to trace the culprits behind this tragic incident. Investigations are underway.