UrduPoint.com

Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable With U.S. And Pakistani Business Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable With U.S. And Pakistani Business Leaders

U.S. Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler hosted a roundtable bringing together leaders of major U.S. and Pakistani businesses with Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022) U.S. Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler hosted a roundtable bringing together leaders of major U.S. and Pakistani businesses with Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson.

Chargé d’affaires Aggeler highlighted the importance of strengthening the U.S.-Pakistani economic relationship. “For years, the United States has been Pakistan’s largest export market and one of Pakistan’s largest sources of foreign investment,” she said. “The roundtable with AUSTR Wilson allowed us to discuss Pakistan’s business climate and brainstorm ways to strengthen our economic and commercial ties.

Wilson shared USTR’s perspectives on trade and investment, including the challenges and opportunities to expand U.S.-Pakistani commerce. Private sector participants shared their views on Pakistan’s business climate and their desire to expand commerce.

Assistant USTR Christopher Wilson noted: “I appreciated the opportunity to hear directly from Pakistan’s business community about their aspirations for U.S.-Pakistan trade relations, and to convey a summary of the U.S. government’s policy priorities as we seek to strengthen commercial ties and Pakistan’s business climate.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business United States Market Commerce From Asia P

Recent Stories

International Women's Day is being observed today

International Women's Day is being observed today

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th March 2022

3 hours ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

12 hours ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

12 hours ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>