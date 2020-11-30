Assistants, stenos of Police department promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, the police chief Monday promoted fourteen assistants and stenographers of BPS-16 as office superintendents in BPS-17.

The decision was made in a DPC meeting held the other day while formal approval has been granted through a notification issued here by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbassi.

The promoted officials included Fazal Shah, Muhammad Saleem, Masood Khan, Sardar Hussain, Akhtar Aurangzeb, Syed Sabz Ali Shah, Muhammad Israr, Naimatullah, Ghulam Ishfaq, Fazal Khaliq, Noor Rehman, Muhammad Iqbal, Jafar Shah and Bashir-Ul-Haq.