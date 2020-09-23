Assisting EC for free,fair and transparent election in GB: information advisor GB

Soon after the first cabinet meeting of caretaker provincial government of GB caretaker information advisor information Samina Baig and law ministers Yaseen Baltistani in a briefing to media here in Gilgit said that caretaker government has completed it's preparations and we are fully assisting election Commission in free, fair and transparent election

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Soon after the first cabinet meeting of caretaker provincial government of GB caretaker information advisor information Samina Baig and law ministers Yaseen Baltistani in a briefing to media here in Gilgit said that caretaker government has completed it's preparations and we are fully assisting election Commission in free, fair and transparent election.They said that in constitutional reform issue of GB Caretaker CM of GB are in full contract with Federal government and representing the people of GB.

Information advisor said that according to the instructions of federal government educational institutions have been reopened from 15th September for High school,collages and Universitys' students while following SOPs and from today middle sections of the schools are allowed to continue study.Both information advisor and law minister further added thatcaretaker cabinet of Gilgit Baltistan approved the extension of Waste Management Company to the main tourist point in GB.

They further informed that cabinet approved the arears of Narther Areas Transport Company (NATCO) during tour de Khunjarab cycle really.It is also informed in the media briefing that power of registerar cooperative society has been transferred to deputy Secretary excise and taxation GB.Information advisor and law ministers further stated that cabinet also approved the the agreement between government of GB and Geo Scientific Research Institute for the search of mineral in GB."Cabinet approved the policy of stay of tourist in the residents of local people for the promotion of tourism in GB and government would assist the locals by providing soft loan from schudeled banks" they added.