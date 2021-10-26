Assisting needy, poor people true humanitarian service: Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that helping needy and poor people was a true humanitarian service

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that helping needy and poor people was a true humanitarian service.

He expressed these views while distributing rations among needy people on behalf of the Chinese Embassy here.

The deputy speaker said the friendship between Pakistan and China was an ideal and in every difficult time, China has always given full support in helping the poor and deserving people in Pakistan.

Suri said the Federal government was taking steps for the welfare of the people which would provide relief to the poor and middle class.

Central Deputy Secretary General of Justice Sardar Khadim Hussain Wardak appreciated the services of the Chinese Embassy and the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in providing the relief package.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a party which could provide such benefits for the welfare of the poor and formulate economic policies that would prove to be lasting and benefit Pakistan in the future.