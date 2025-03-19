Assistive devices approved for 20 deserving individuals

District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit has approved assistive devices including tricycles, motorbikes and electric wheelchairs for 20 deserving individuals of the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit has approved assistive devices including tricycles, motorbikes and electric wheelchairs for 20 deserving individuals of the district.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's special welfare initiatives for differently-abled individuals continue to make a meaningful impact, with the district administration actively working to provide relief and support.

A meeting of district welfare and rehabilitation unit led by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman was held on Wednesday in which Deputy Director Social Welfare Akasha Rasool, government officials and representatives from various NGOs were present.

The committee approved essential assistive devices for 20 deserving individuals, aimed at enhancing their mobility and independence.

The deputy commissioner reassured these individuals that they were not alone, emphasizing that their well-being and rehabilitation remain a top priority for the Punjab government. She further stressed the importance of ensuring job opportunities through the implementation of a quota system, guaranteeing employment for special persons.

The district administration also took strict notice of salary delays for differently-abled employees, holding officers from the Buildings Department accountable for the issue.

With these efforts, the Punjab government continues to reaffirm its commitment to creating an inclusive society where special persons receive the support, resources and opportunities they rightfully deserve.