Assistive Devices Distributed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, announced that a total of 6,408 assistive devices have been distributed so far. These include 2,066 assistant-controlled wheelchairs, 1,995 active-use wheelchairs, 902 pediatric wheelchairs, 709 white canes, 217 tricycles, 162 walking frames/walkers, 108 mobile toilet chairs, and 86 digital hearing aids.

He emphasized that the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is to empower disabled individuals to become active and productive members of society. These assistive devices not only provide greater autonomy but also boost the confidence of the recipients.

