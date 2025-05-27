Assistive devices distributed among special persons

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, a dignified ceremony was held at the District Council Hall in Gujrat for the distribution of assistive devices to special people.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, who distributed wheelchairs and other support equipment provided by the Punjab government to 23 beneficiaries.

The event was attended by ADCG Muhammad Afzal Hayat Tarar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz, MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr.

Ayaz Nasir, Assistant Directors Muhammad Waqas, Zeeshan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Shoaib, Saman Ijaz, and other officials.Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Virk said persons persons are an important and active part of society, and their welfare remains a top priority for the government.

He emphasized that providing assistive devices would help these individuals lead independent lives. Deputy Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz announced the introduction of an online application system by the Punjab government, allowing citizens to submit requests for assistance through their nearest Social Welfare office.