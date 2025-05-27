Open Menu

Assistive Devices Distributed Among Special Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Assistive devices distributed among special persons

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, a dignified ceremony was held at the District Council Hall in Gujrat for the distribution of assistive devices to special people.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, who distributed wheelchairs and other support equipment provided by the Punjab government to 23 beneficiaries.

The event was attended by ADCG Muhammad Afzal Hayat Tarar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz, MS Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Dr.

Ayaz Nasir, Assistant Directors Muhammad Waqas, Zeeshan Uz Zaman, Muhammad Shoaib, Saman Ijaz, and other officials.Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Virk said persons persons are an important and active part of society, and their welfare remains a top priority for the government.

He emphasized that providing assistive devices would help these individuals lead independent lives. Deputy Director of Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz announced the introduction of an online application system by the Punjab government, allowing citizens to submit requests for assistance through their nearest Social Welfare office.

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian ..

Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King

11 minutes ago
 President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

37 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

37 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional ..

Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..

37 minutes ago
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities fr ..

TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..

38 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian ..

UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

38 minutes ago
 Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displaceme ..

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

39 minutes ago
 Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility ..

Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..

39 minutes ago
 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kick ..

39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan